Sound of Music cast bring Austria to South Tyneside as they prepare for run of shows at the Customs House

South Shields based ‘The Musical Production Company’ will bring the much loved show The Sound of Music to The Customs House next month.

Ahead of the performances, the players preparing to take on the Von Trapp family roles have been visiting famous South Tyneside landmarks, including iconic locations like Herd Groyne Lighthouse and Sandhaven Beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sound of Music cast visit Herd Groyne Lighthouse

Speaking ahead of the shows next month, Ray Spencer MBE, executive director at the Customs House, said: “The Sound of Music is an iconic piece of musical theatre history. We are so lucky that here, in South Tyneside, The Musical Theatre Company has decided to use The Sound of Music as the vehicle for its very first production. They’ve worked really hard within the limitations of the Customs House to bring Austria here.

“The show is blessed with an incredible cast, from the very youngest to the very oldest, right the way through the cast is superb.”

Caroline Sabiston will play Maria Rainer, alongside Andrew James as Captain Georg von Trapp and North East based soprano Sarah Fenwick as the Mother Abbess of Nonnberg Abbey

Youngsters cast in the musical include Cameron Laidler and Cheiron Bates as Friedrich; Evie Gettins and Caoimhe Anders as Louisa; Joshua Murray and Joe Robertson as Kurt; Isabel James and Lila-Rose Routledge as Brigitta; India Rutherford and Isabel Langston as Marta; and Emily McGrogan and Amelia Cattermole as Gretl.

Sound of Music cast visit Sandhaven Beach

Others cast members include Jan Reiss as Elsa Schraeder; Edward Ross as Max Detweiller; Simon Stuart as Rolf Gruber; and Holly Chinneck as Liesl von Trapp, as well as Shannon O’Brien as Sister Berthe; Kenya Roberts as Sister Margaretta; and Ella Bolton as Sister Sophia.

Direction and choreography will be in the hands of Adam Allinson, direction by Joseph Arnott and choreography by Brooke Slavin.

The Sound Of Music will open at The Customs House, in South Shields on Friday, August 26, and run until Saturday, September 3.

Tickets are on sale now - visit www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/the-sound-of-music/ or call the box office on 0191 454 12 34.