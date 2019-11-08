South Shields Christmas lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect
The festive season officially kicks off in South Shields this month with the popular Christmas light switch on.
The switch-on will see South Shields illuminated with thousands of luminescent lights signalling the countdown to Christmas Day.
Here’s everything you need to know about South Shields’ big Christmas light switch-on.
When is the Christmas lights switch-on?
The lighting up of the town centre will take place on Thursday, November 21.
The switch-on celebrations takes place at South Shields Market Square and will run from 6pm to 7pm.
What to expect?
Throughout the evening there will be music from local performers including the talented Choirmaster group, an appearance by The Customs House's panto stars, street entertainers and lots more.
Who is headlining?
Pop group East 17 will join the Mayor Norman Dick and Mayoress Jean Williamson to turn on the South Shields display.
The band will also perform their greatest hits during the evening and Stay Another Day is likely to be top of that list.