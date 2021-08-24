Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, has been named as one of the country's best funfairs

Families and friends have been relishing returning to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park over the spring and summer as covid restrictions eased.

And the rides and stalls on offer at the seafront site have now been named among the best in the country in a study by lettings company holidaycottages.co.uk.

Ranking it at number six, the company said: "Located on the seafront in South Shields, the popular Ocean Beach pleasure park has over 40 rides and attractions for all to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, has been named as one of the country's best funfairs

"There’s plenty of exhilarating and family-friendly rides, as well as mini-golf and indoor arcade games. Plus, the amusement park is located right on Sandhaven Beach, so there’s plenty to do for the day when you visit Ocean Beach.”

Other entries on the list include the Pleasure Beach at Blackpool, which came out top, as well as Luna Park in Scarborough and Dreamland in Margate.

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said: “There’s nothing better than a fun-filled day at the seaside, and the many beachfront amusement parks the UK has to offer certainly make for an exciting day out.

"We hope this list helps families enjoy each attraction, throughout summer and beyond. And if you can travel and want to stay nearby one of these stunning walks, there are plenty of accommodation options available at holidaycottages.co.uk.”

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, has been named as one of the country's best funfairs

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park reopened on April 12 in line with lockdown easing, though its food stalls had already been open for takeaway, and the Smugglers’ Cove adventure golf opened earlier in the roadmap on March 29.

Rides are open from 11am up to 9pm – depending on weather and conditions – for the rest of August and into the beginning of September.

In its latest update on coronavirus restrictions, Ocean Beach said: “All Covid-19 restrictions on public socialising and venue opening were lifted on 19/7/21 we continue to promote hand sanitising, observing social distancing where possible if unsure around larger numbers of people and the wearing of face coverings indoors remains a personal choice.”