South Shields FC to host first ever music festival - here's what we know so far about 'Mariners Fest'
Fans will be able to enjoy entertainment of a different kind as South Shields FC hosts the club’s first music festival at its home ground.
The two-day ‘Mariners Fest’ will be held on the pitch at 1st Cloud Arena, in Shaftesbury Avenue, Jarrow, on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.
Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, April 1, and are priced at £10 per day, or £15 for access to both days.
Five North East acts will perform on each of the days.
The acts confirmed so far for Saturday are Four Worried Men, Fleeting Rumours, Bottle Rocket and Rivelino.
Confirmed so far for Sunday ar Eli, The Marigolds, The Manchester Anthems and We Are Champion.
Tickets for Saturday can be booked online at https://bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk/packages/LZEmOKzmpW/e/QKwGZrlGpX
Tickets for Sunday can be booked at https://bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk/packages/LZEmOKzmpW/e/XVoaObx8jZ
The weekend bundle tickets can be purchased from either of the links by selecting the 'Bundles' category.