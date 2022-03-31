South Shields FC to host first ever music festival - here's what we know so far about 'Mariners Fest'

The 1st Cloud Arena.

The two-day ‘Mariners Fest’ will be held on the pitch at 1st Cloud Arena, in Shaftesbury Avenue, Jarrow, on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, April 1, and are priced at £10 per day, or £15 for access to both days.

Five North East acts will perform on each of the days.

The acts confirmed so far for Saturday are Four Worried Men, Fleeting Rumours, Bottle Rocket and Rivelino.

Confirmed so far for Sunday ar Eli, The Marigolds, The Manchester Anthems and We Are Champion.

Tickets for Saturday can be booked online at https://bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk/packages/LZEmOKzmpW/e/QKwGZrlGpX

Tickets for Sunday can be booked at https://bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk/packages/LZEmOKzmpW/e/XVoaObx8jZ