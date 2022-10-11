The New Cyprus Hotel, in Chichester Road, will be decked out in ghostly finery for a kids party in support of the Charlie and Carter Foundation (CCF).

The charity was set up by parents Sarah and Chris Cookson following the deaths of their sons Charlie and Carter to provide financial aid for parents of children with limiting conditions.

Pub landlady Sinia Jazwi, 38, has already supported the charity through several events at the pub and picked it once again to benefit from the Halloween party.

Halloween at the New Cyprus Hotel last year (2021).

Most Popular

She said: “CCF is for a wonderful couple who lost bother their dear baby sons and it is very close to or hearts to help families with these tragedies.”

In the week running up to Halloween, Sinia and her staff will be dressing the large function room upstairs ready for the party, which will include fancy dress, a tombola, raffle, cake sale, games and more.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sinia said: “We are really excited to beat our £500 making from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Cyprus Hotel, Chichester Road.

"The room is amazing to host an event and I love dressing the pub up for any occasion.”

The party will take place on Thursday, October 27, 5-7pm.

Tickets are free for adults and babies and £5 each for children. All money raised will go to CCF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To buy tickets message the pub’s Facebook page, call 07722 767 165 or pop in to The New Cyprus Hotel.