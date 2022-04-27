Sinia Jazwi, landlady at The New Cyprus Hotel in Chichester Road, is gearing up for the fundraising event this weekend.

She and partner Graham Cram are marking their daughter Ciana’s first birthday with a party at the pub which will see punters raising money for an important cause.

To celebrate Ciana’s birthday on Sunday, May 1, there will be celebrations from 1pm, bingo and crazy bingo from 2pm, a buffet and singer from 4pm and pool and karaoke from 6pm.

Sinia and daughter Ciana

A raffle will be drawn on the evening and all funds raised with go the The Charlie and Carter Foundation.

The event comes after Sinia recently marked her own 38th birthday with a fundraiser in the pub, bringing in hundreds of pounds for two local causes.

After the party, £361 raised was donated to the radiation department at Newcastle’s Freeman hospital, and £137 for South Tyneside-based charity The Charlie and Carter Foundation.

Sinia said books featuring old pictures from the town were sold to help raise cash for good causes.

Norman Dunn and Graham Cram

She said: "We would like to thank Mr Norman Dunn for the old photos of South Shields books we still have for sale behind the bar.

“To raise all that amount from £1 a number raffle is amazing and we are continuing to sell book until they are sold, they can be collected from the pub available everyday for £10.”

Sinia who is also mum to Leoni, 16 and Charlie, 14 and step-mum to Graham’s daughter Emma is looking forward to the weekend event, which she’s expecting to be a busy day.

She added: “Our newly amended stage area means we have a dance floor for the busiest times.”

The Charlie & Carter Foundation (CCF) provides financial support to parents of seriously ill children with life-limiting conditions that require 24 hour nursing care or specialist nursing facilities.