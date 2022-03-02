South Shields pub landlady to celebrate birthday by raising vital funds for South Tyneside Hospital

Sinia Jazwi, landlady at South Shields’s New Cyprus Hotel, will mark her birthday with punters, as they aim to raise vital funds for Freeman’s and South Tyneside hospitals’ intensive care units.

She also wants to raise funds to host a British Sign Language course at the pub at a later date.

Sinia has a whole host of entertainment lined up for Sunday, March 6, for the Chichester Road pub and hopes punters will join her celebrating her 38th year and raising money for a good cause.

Landlady of The New Cyprus Hotel, Sinia Jazwi

Looking forward to the event, she said: “It’s one big party. Our biggest Sunday fun day to date - although we have a Sunday fun day every week.”

Entertainment lined up for the day includes bingo, pool, raffles, karaoke and a performance from musician Mea Deen at 7pm. There will also be hot food and cakes for punters.

The pub’s beer garden will also be open, following a recent makeover. After this year’s bout of winter storms, new fences have been fitted, the garden furniture has been given a lick of paint and new lights installed.

Newly decorated beer garden

Sinia added: “I’m very very excited just to see everyone. The punters are literally more excited than me, many have put annual leave in for the days after.”

Sinia will be dressing the pub up the occasion and is opening up the invite for anyone to come along. The event takes place on Sunday, March 6, and is scheduled to run from 2pm - 1am.

