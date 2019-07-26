South Tyneside pub to host 10-hour cancer fundraiser this weekend with live music and barbecue
A 10-hour fundraiser is being held at a Tyneside pub which is carrying a serious message for men around a cancer danger.
Organisers of the bash at Dougie’s Tavern, in Mill Road, Hebburn, are holding it to help raise awareness of testicular cancer.
Supporting their Band, Beer & Bangers Festival will be experts from the North Shields-based Oddballs Foundation, a specialist in the male-only disease.
They will be on hand to offer health advice amid a day of live music, specialist beer and tasty grub, for which children are also invited.
Eight music acts and a top magician will take to the stage throughout the day to perform, starting at 1pm.
Pub tenant Norman Scott, 57, said: “Men often pretend to be too tough to go to see their doctor when they suffer pain.
“Through working in the pub trade and as a former taxi driver, I’ve heard loads say they are having testicular pain but then vowing to ignore it.
“They should get checked out straight away because cancer doesn’t care who you are or if you’re big and strong.”
He added: “Loads of top music acts will be performing, and George the Magician, who is very popular, will also be on.
“Children are welcome to come along until 8pm, and there are loads of fun things for them to do.
“But I hope men or their partners will take advantage and seek out the Oddballs Foundation to get any advice they need.”
According to Cancer Research UK, around 2,360 cases of testicular cancer are diagnosed each year, or six a day - 1% of all new cancer cases.
Although it has 98% survival rate, with an average of 57 deaths a year over the past few years, incidence rates are projected to rise by 12% by 2035.
Acts playing are singers Barry G and Scott Kiers, reggae band The Dancers, rock group White Lines, ska act The Scapones, 80s cover tunesmiths The Sapranos, and 80s and 90s act Sirocco.
Up-and-coming local band Panic Support will round off the musical entertainment.
For children, entertainment includes a bouncy castle and gladiator duel, and their own BBQ.
Entry is £5 for adults and £2 children.