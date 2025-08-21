Spectacular Luxmuralis announced to light up Durham Cathedral once more

The stunning Luxmuralis spectacle will light up Durham Cathedral once more this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning for a fourth year, this year’s theme will be Storytelling.

Luxmuralis Light and Sound Experience

Taking place from Wednesday, October 8 to Sunday, October 12, visitors will be able to experience stunning light projections of manuscripts, stories and literature, all with an immersive soundscape throughout Durham Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2022 Durham Cathedral has hosted the annual light show by Luxmuralis, welcoming thousands of visitors each year in the five night run.

This year’s light installation from the Luxmuralis artists brings stories out of the pages of their books and into reality.

Due to The Storytellers literary theme, this year Luxmuralis forms part of the programme for the Magna Carta and the North exhibition which is currently on display at the cathedral until 2 November.

This awe-inspiring sound and light projections are created by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis. Their works have been touring cathedrals in England for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director of Luxmuralis Peter Walker, said:"We’re so excited to be heading back to Durham Cathedral where audiences have loved our installation for the past three years.

“This time, we’re mixing things up with a brand-new experience. Get ready to dive into the worlds of fantasy, sci-fi, romance, and detective stories, as our installations lead you on an unforgettable journey. With dazzling light and immersive sound, the cathedral becomes a playground for your imagination—where every corner holds a new adventure."

Joint offer tickets

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We're delighted that Luxmuralis is returning once again to Durham Cathedral as its very popular with our visitors.

“With three Magna Cartas on display in the Museum, The Storytellers is the perfect theme for visitors to explore powerful words from history illuminating the cathedral walls as well as see the original issues of the most important written documents in English history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To ensure people get the chance to experience both elements - Magna Carta in the daytime and Luxmuralis at night - we're offering a special offer joint ticket for the Museum and Luxmuralis and we can't wait to see how our visitors react to these two fantastic, and very different experiences this autumn."

How to get tickets

Luxmuralis is coming to Durham Cathedral.

The Storytellers by Luxmuralis is suitable for all ages and visitors will be able to experience the event from 6.30pm - 9.15pm between 8 to 12 October.

Entry to the cathedral is by a timed ticket only - Adults £11, Children (under 18) £4.50, Infants (under 3) free.

Special offer tickets for early show runs and joint Museum tickets are available from the Durham Cathedral website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magna Carta and the North exhibition is now open and runs until 2 November 2025. On display in Durham Cathedral Museum will be the only surviving 1216 Magna Carta, along with issues from 1225 and 1300, and three Forest Charters - practical documents granting access to land and natural resources.

To find out more and book tickets visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/thestorytellers