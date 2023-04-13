Spring surprise for villagers as handmade flowers adorn churches for Easter celebrations

The flowers were knitted, crocheted and made by the church community during Lent.

They were then used to adorn walls and fences the three Church of England sites in The Boldons: St Nicholas in West Boldon, St George in East Boldon and St Nicholas in Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery in time for people waking up on Easter Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend Paul Barker, Rector of the Boldons, said flowers symbolise new life and resurrection, which is what Christians believe Easter is all about.

People are invited to take a flower home.

Most Popular

The handmade flowers were crafted in a variety of colours and media as a reminder that difference is beautiful. Families attending the Easter Messy Church gathering, on Easter Saturday, also got involved using foam flowers.Rev Paul Barker, Rector of the Boldons, said: “The hope of everyone who has organised this project is that the colourful flowers will bring some Easter joy to everyone and that people will take flowers home or one to give to a friend.”

He said a lunch event was also organised for people to come together and learn how to make flowers and enjoy soup and spend creative time together, which was a welcome activity after covid restrictions and concerns prevented Easter celebrations in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful to be able to do this, when in the last few years our Lent and Easter activities were so restricted,” he said.

Alison Donnison, who organised the flowers project commented, said: “Everyone has really enjoyed making flowers during Lent for this project. It’s amazing to see all the flowers come together to help us celebrate Easter.”“If you see one of the flowers please do take one home”

People taking part in the making sessions.

The Benefice of The Boldons, which covers the three churches, describes itself as ‘a community of faith rooted in the love of God. We believe being a church is not just about meeting together for services, but a community of people working together to bless our communities. We strive to being a place of welcome and love for everyone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flowers on show.

The flowers on show.