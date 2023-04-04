Stack Seaburn announces Easter entertainment programme - including a visit from Peter Rabbit

Stack Seaburn have announced a full Easter programme for Bank Holiday Weekend, guaranteed to keep families entertained.

The container village, located in Sunderland, is home to various food and drink vendors, as well as lifestyle parlours and a big central stage for entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Easter programme of events will begin with Celebration of Peter Rabbit from 12pm until 2pm on Good Friday, April 7. The event will give children the opportunity to meet their favourite characters, while taking part in family-friendly activities.

Stack Seaburn

Most Popular

Other events for children include a Kids’ Easter Event on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Across the programme for Easter weekend will also be live music and DJ from the likes of DJ Aarron Robson and and DJ Phil Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a Queen tribute act, We Are Champion at 4pm on Easter Sunday, followed by the So 90s Show.

On Easter Monday, Monday 10, there will be a variety of live entertainment from 11.30am until 8.30pm.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group which owns Stack Seaburn, said: “We’ve put together what we hope is a really exciting programme of entertainment with something for everyone.

“We know that people often struggle for what to do over a long bank holiday but hopefully we’ve created the perfect solution to keep everyone happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view the full programme of Easter events at Stack Seaburn, please visit their website.