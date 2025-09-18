Are Take That returning to the Stadium of Light?

Gary, Mark and Howard have been getting fans excited after an email to their fanbase over the weekend saying that they have been back writing together.

Then, a circus-themed reel of the band preparing as though for a gig was posted on the band’s social media saying an announcement will be made on Friday, September 19.

And it looks like that announcement will include the Stadium of Light, with the home of the Black Cats teasing a reel tonight, September 18, of the famous Take That symbol projected in the shadow of the stadium, along with three marching elephants.

The SoL’s reel has been shared by Take That’s Instagram along with similar reels from London Stadium, Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Coventry Building Society Arena, Hampden Park, Principality Stadium in Cardiff and St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Circus was one of the band’s biggest ever tours and it played the Stadium of Light in 2009.

The lads then returned to Wearside with the Progress Live tour in 2011.

An announcement on their latest ‘big news’ will be made at 10am on Friday, September 19, with a timer on the band’s website counting down to that time.

Gigs were a big miss at the Stadium this year, with the last big name, Bruce Springsteen, performing in May 2024, but could these teasers mean a return to form for 2026?