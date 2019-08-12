Superheroes flying in to North East for August bank holiday - this is where you can meet them
Looking for something super to do over the August bank holiday weekend?
Some familiar faces, including Batman and Wonder Woman, will be putting in a fantastic appearance at Crook Hall to entertain the whole family.
If your little ones want to meet them, they can join in the fun with games, stories, selfies and a treasure hunt to boot. And all with a superhero twist!
Prepare to search the Crook Hall gardens high and low for clues.
The event is happening on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 from 10am until 4pm and there is no need to pre-book.
You may also spot Thor and everyone’s favourite villain the Joker.
Entry costs £8 for adults, £7.50 concessions and £5 for children.
Under-threes can go free of charge, and family tickets for two adults and two children are also available for £22.
Annual pass holders can go for free.