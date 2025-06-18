The 11 most popular paid attractions across the North East according to Visit Britain data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST

A recent survey has shown the most popular attractions and things to do across the North East.

The data was compiled by VisitBritain and shows where both North East residents and tourists spend their time.

Attractions in England reported a 1.4% increase in the volume of total visits from 2023 to 2024, however this is still 27% below 2019 levels before the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the national level, The British Museum was the most visited paid attractions in 2024, attracting 6.5m visitors, up 11% on 2023.

The Tower of London was the most visited paid for attraction in 2024, attracting 2.9m visitors, up 4% on 2023.

Take a look at the North East’s most popular paid attractions below. A further survey found the most popular free places to go.

Beamish Museum welcomed 838,632 visitors in 2024. This is a 5% rise from the previous year.

1. Beamish Museum

Beamish Museum welcomed 838,632 visitors in 2024. This is a 5% rise from the previous year. | Sunderland Echo

Alnwick Castle welcomed 264,392 visitors in 2024.

2. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle welcomed 264,392 visitors in 2024. Photo: Jane Coltman

Located just outside Morpeth, this site welcomed 261,508 visitors in 2024.

3. Wallington House

Located just outside Morpeth, this site welcomed 261,508 visitors in 2024. Photo: Jane Coltman

Cragside welcomed 256,150 visitors in 2024.

4. Cragside

Cragside welcomed 256,150 visitors in 2024. | Google

