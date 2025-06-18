The data was compiled by VisitBritain and shows where both North East residents and tourists spend their time.

Attractions in England reported a 1.4% increase in the volume of total visits from 2023 to 2024, however this is still 27% below 2019 levels before the Coronavirus pandemic .

On the national level, The British Museum was the most visited paid attractions in 2024, attracting 6.5m visitors, up 11% on 2023.

The Tower of London was the most visited paid for attraction in 2024, attracting 2.9m visitors, up 4% on 2023.

Take a look at the North East’s most popular paid attractions below. A further survey found the most popular free places to go.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Beamish Museum Beamish Museum welcomed 838,632 visitors in 2024. This is a 5% rise from the previous year. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Alnwick Castle Alnwick Castle welcomed 264,392 visitors in 2024. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales