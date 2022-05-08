The answers can be found below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating in this quiz mind. As usual, gloating is allowed for the winners.

1. In 2016 which couple apologised to Australia after attempting to smuggle their Yorkshire terriers into the country?

2. Who were the two stars of the 1937 film Way Out West?

What do you know?

3. In which country is Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Andes?

4. Which 1970 song contains the lyrics: ‘They took all the trees and put them in a tree museum; Then they charged the people a dollar and a half just to see ‘em.’?

5. Who composed the 1810 piano piece Für Elise?

6. Who provides the voice of Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons?

7. Which UK national daily newspaper features the comic strip Fred Basset?

8. Currently used in an advert for Beach Haven, which band had a hit in 1982 with Swords of a Thousand Men?

9. For what is the artist Donald McGill most remembered?

10. What does Shylock demand of Antonio as security for a loan in The Merchant of Venice?

11. Which former England and Nottingham Forest footballer wrote the 2011 autobiography The Man With Maradona's Shirt?

Answers