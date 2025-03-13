The top 15 attractions in South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor for English Tourism Week

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:18 BST

Where do you think has been missed out?

Organised by VisitBritain, English Tourism Week looks to celebrate the top aspects of visiting England and the attractions which make travelling worth the trip.

This year’s English Tourism Week runs from Friday, March 14 until Sunday, March 23 and to celebrate we’ve put together the top attractions in South Tyneside according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tripadvisor rankings are based on user reviews, weighted on a series of factors including the frequency, quality and quantity of the public round ups. This is why some attractions may be lower ranked than others, despite a higher overall average rating or having more reviews.

Arbeia Roman Fort is well loved by families and education settings alike. It has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 417 reviews.

1. Arbeia Roman Fort

Arbeia Roman Fort is well loved by families and education settings alike. It has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor from 417 reviews. | Colin Davison Photography

There are a variety of entertainment shows to watch at South Shields' theatre venue The Customs House. The site has a 4.5 rating from 301 reviews.

2. The Customs House

There are a variety of entertainment shows to watch at South Shields' theatre venue The Customs House. The site has a 4.5 rating from 301 reviews. | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

Obviously the region's coastline needed to be on this list and Marsen Beach is ranked 5th with a 4.5 rating from 222 reviews.

3. Marsden Beach

Obviously the region's coastline needed to be on this list and Marsen Beach is ranked 5th with a 4.5 rating from 222 reviews. | Google Photo: Google

South Marine Park is an example of one of the region's beautiful open spaces. On Tripadvisor it is combined with North Marine Park and the sites have a 4.5 rating from 536 reviews.

4. North and South Marine Park

South Marine Park is an example of one of the region's beautiful open spaces. On Tripadvisor it is combined with North Marine Park and the sites have a 4.5 rating from 536 reviews. | Stu Norton Photo: Stu Norton

