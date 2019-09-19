These are the 14 North East restaurants that made it into the Good Food Guide 2020
The Waitrose-sponsored Good Food Guide 2020 has been published - and it contains 14 entries from across the North East.
All the pubs, cafes and restaurants on the list have been chosen on the basis of value, hospitality, quality and creativity:
-Latimers seafood, Whitburn, Tyne and Wear
-Hjem, Wall, Northumberland
-Bouchon Bistrot, Hexam, Northumberland
-The Barrasford Arms, Barrasford, Northumberland
-The Rat inn, Anick, Northumberland
-Audela, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland
-The Ship Inn, Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Northumberland
-The Feathers Inn, Hedley on the Hill, Northumberland
-Colmans, South Shields
-The Staith House, North Shields, Tyne and Wear
-The Roxburgh, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
-Riley’s Fish Shack, Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear
-Eslington Villa, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
-Trakol, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear