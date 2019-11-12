These are the cinemas where you can pre-book tickets to watch Frozen 2 near South Shields

Frozen 2 will hit Cinemas on Friday, November 22. Picture: PA Images

Frozen 2 will be hitting the big screens this November at a number of cinemas across South Shields. The story follows characters from the first movie, Elsa and her sister Anna who travel far away from the their kingdom of Arendelle for a new adventure joined by friends Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Here are all the places in South Shields where you can watch the second instalment of Frozen.

The Customs House, South Shields

Dates still available to book tickets are:

A new adventure awaits for Elsa and her sister Anna. Picture: PA Images.

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28, Friday 29 and Saturday 30

December:

Sunday 1, Monday 2, Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5.

Time: Showing start at 10am and end at 7pm.

Tickets can be pre-booked now, by calling 0191 454 1234 or you can book online.

Full price £6, children, seniors and student price is £5.

Cineworld, Boldon

Dates still available to book tickets are:

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24.

Time: showings start at 10am and end at 8.30pm. Sunday only: Showing with audio described and subtitles at 1pm and 1.40pm

Tickets can be pre-booked now, adult tickets are £13.10, children’s tickets are £7.30, family price £29.20, senior and student tickets are £10.50.

Showtimes at ODEON Metrocentre

Dates still available to book tickets are:

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, Monday 25, Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27, Thursday 28

Time: Showing start 9am and end at 8.20pm.

Tickets can be pre-booked now, single tickets £12.75, family tickets £11.75 and family saver tickets and snacks £14.50.

Showtimes at Cineworld, Newcastle

Dates still available to book tickets are:

November:

Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24

Time: Showing start 10am and end at 8.30pm.