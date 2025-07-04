The school holidays arenearly here and the sun is shining, there is no better time for families to head out and reconnect with nature by going on a camping holiday.
So whether it is a family tradition or you are a first timer looking for a place to go, these are some of the top sites around the North East.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.