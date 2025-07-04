GlamPods in West Tofts has a five star rating from 237 reviews.placeholder image
GlamPods in West Tofts has a five star rating from 237 reviews.

These are some of the top camping and caravan spots for a summer break across Tyneside and Northumberland

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:40 BST

There are plenty of sites to enjoy this summer.

The school holidays arenearly here and the sun is shining, there is no better time for families to head out and reconnect with nature by going on a camping holiday.

So whether it is a family tradition or you are a first timer looking for a place to go, these are some of the top sites around the North East.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Woodland Chase Camping has a five star rating from 27 reviews.

1. Woodland Chase

Woodland Chase Camping has a five star rating from 27 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Doxford Farm Camping has a 4.9 rating from 82 reviews.

2. Doxford Farm Camping

Doxford Farm Camping has a 4.9 rating from 82 reviews. | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Tranwell Farm Campsite near Morpeth has a 4.9 rating from 100 Google reviews.

3. Tranwell Farm Campsite

Tranwell Farm Campsite near Morpeth has a 4.9 rating from 100 Google reviews. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Valley View Camping has a 4.9 rating from 39 reviews.

4. Valley View Camping

Valley View Camping has a 4.9 rating from 39 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandcampingSpace
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice