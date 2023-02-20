Half term is now here for South Tyneside students and anyone looking to find ways to spend the week could take a look at local cinema listings. This is what’s on offer at Boldon’s Cineworld.

What films are being shown at Boldon’s cinema this February half term?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As expected, kids films take up the majority of daytime screenings over this week with Puss In Boots: The Last Wish being shown 11 times per day from Monday to Thursday. These showings are at 10:30am, 11:10am, 12 noon, 1pm, 1:40pm, 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:10pm, 5:10pm, 6:10pm and 7:45pm.

These are the films being shown at Boldon's Cineworld over February half term 2023.

Most Popular

One of last year’s biggest releases, Avatar: The Way of Water, is still available over the half term period too, with two showings available over the week at 11:30 and 3:40pm while little ones will enjoy the daily showing of Matilda The Musical at 10:10am each morning.

Marvel’s newest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also being shown four times per day throughout the week with a huge amount of showings with 2D, 3D, superscreen 2D and subtitled options all available between 10:20am and 9pm from Monday until Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animation fans may be more interested in comedy drama Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. The 2022 release is still in cinemas this week with South Tyneside families able to watch it over three viewings at 10:15am, 12:50pm and 3:20pm throughout the week.

Other options for young cinema goers includes animation Epic Tails which is being shown at 10am and 12:20pm each day of this week while cinematic classic Titanic is back on the big screen for its 25th anniversary with two showings per day. These are at 2:50pm and 7pm.

When are cheap Cineworld tickets available for children?

Boldon’s Cineworld offers discounted prices for children and accompanying adults through the company's Movies for Juniors campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad