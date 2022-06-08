This Is South Tyneside Festival promises 'dose of Britishness' at Bents Park in South Shields to continue celebrations after Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A previous Proms in the Park event in South Tyneside.

After the four-day buzz of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend, organisers of the This Is South Tyneside Festival say anyone missing the festivities won’t have long to wait for the next celebrations.

The festival is returning for the first time since 2019, after Covid-19 meant events had to be cancelled and postponed.

And organisers say it will be a chance to get another dose of ‘Britishness’ to continue on from the jubilee celebrations.

The festival begins with the Summer Parade on July 2, and there is a return of the ever-popular Sunday concerts at Bents Park.

Will Young is the first to perform, on July 10, followed by other well-known names including Ella Henderson and The South on July 17, and Shalamar and The Fizz on July 31.

Sunday, July 24 July, will see a raft of acts perform at the Dance Revival event, featuring Whigfield, Sonique, D:Ream and Phats and Small.

And for those missing the patriotic atmosphere of the jubilee celebrations, Proms in the Park will be back in South Tyneside with a dose of rousing music and an excuse to wave the Union Flag once more.

The afternoon of classical and contemporary well-known tunes will be performed live at Bents Park, South Shields, from 3pm to 5.30pm, on Sunday July 3.

One of the highlights of the event is a guest appearance from Felling Male Voice Choir, which celebrated its centenary in 2020.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring deckchairs, picnics and their flags to wave while listening or joining in the singalong.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “Proms in the Park is always a fantastic open-air event.

"It will be a wonderful continuation of the jubilee celebrations with people coming together, waving their flags and enjoying an afternoon of much-loved anthems and music from the movies.

“It is an event not to be missed and we would encourage people to come along, join in and enjoy.

“It is just one part of the wider festival programme of free events and activities we have planned in South Tyneside this summer. There really is something for everyone – young or old – as we all pull together as a community to have some much-needed fun.”