'Totally Locally' Christmas market moves venue after weather warning
A much-anticipated Christmas market born out of community spirit has had to change venues at the last minute due to severe weather.
‘Totally Locally’ was set up earlier this year to showcase the wares of businesses in the Boldon area, and had been due to stage a bumper festive edition in St Nicholas’ Church Hall, Rectory Bank.
However, after the Met Office issued a weather warning for strong winds on Friday night into Saturday morning, organisers have switched venues to ensure safety.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Our Totally Locally Christmas Market will now take place INDOORS at St Nicholas Church Hedworth Lane, five minutes’ mins drive from original venue, in Boldon Colliery, NE35 9NQ.
“We are sad this has had to happen but it is the safest option please come along and join us still.”
Totally Locally began life as a pop-up outside West Boldon Post Office and Village Store in Addison Road in May, giving the opportunity to one small business per week without premises of their own to trade.
The idea flourished after seeing strong support from the community, and into a a fully fledged market at St Nicholas’ Church Hall, a short walk from the post office, in August, where Saturday’s event had been due to take place.
After a tough festive season last year, Rev Paul Barker, Priest in Charge in The Boldons hopes that this year, through this market, organisers can give the community an opportunity to come together after the tough times of the pandemic.