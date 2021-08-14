Every Saturday since May 2021, West Boldon Post Office and Village Store on Addison Road has given the opportunity to one small business per week without premises of their own to trade outside.

The post office wanted to remind people to shop locally, giving the small businesses the chance to boost trade and become better known by allowing them to be “table-toppers”.

Businesses to benefit so far have produced handmade cards, wood carvings, cakes, jewellery, children’s books and paintings. The idea has proved very popular and the spot beneath the canopy at the front of the post office has been fully booked.

West Boldon Post Office's 'Table Toppers' will have a market on August 21.

The scheme has now been extended to a fully fledged market at St Nicolas’ church hall, a short walk from the post office, where the small businesses will set up on Saturday, August 21 between 11am and 3pm.

Katie Hudson and her husband Sean are the owners of the post office and are looking forward to the Totally Locally market.

Sean said: “Throughout the pandemic restrictions we’ve been mindful of the terrible effect these have had on our community.

“We noticed the effects the pandemic had on those small fledgling businesses, without access to grants and funding, falling through the gaps.”

"Each Saturday since May a small business without a shop to trade from has been given the chance to trade from a table top outside our shop. We’re small but busy and this allows even smaller businesses than ours to feed off our busy Saturday footfall.”

Reverend Paul Barker, priest in charge of the Benefice of the Boldons said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our church hall to host the market and to help create an opportunity to support the community and local talent in our villages”.

“Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you.”

If the market is successful it may become a regular event. Reverend Barker and his team will also be using this event as an opportunity to ask visitors about their memories of the church hall in previous years and their hopes for its future.