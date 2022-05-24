Transgender support group set up in South Tyneside to 'break down the barriers and stigma'

The group has been set up by Kind Mind Community, which provides mental health and wellbeing support across South Tyneside.

The charity established a transgender group for the borough after bosses noticed a lack of organised, safe, trans-friendly spaces, forcing many people to travel to Newcastle instead.

However, this prompted concerns over the possible financial or even safety implications for those having to rely on public transport.

LGBTQ+ Flag

Angie Angus, team manager at Kind Mind Community, said: “This community will promote activism skills to combat unfair discrimination, help build supportive networks and provide space to talk about issues relevant to the trans community.

“We hope that this will kick-start more trans-friendly groups in South Tyneside which will break down the barriers and stigma and enable trans people to fully engage with society.”

The charity will also collaborate with individuals and other organisations in the borough to provide a space for the transgender community to meet, explore their needs and develop their own South Tyneside Trans group.

The support group is open to anyone who identifies as transgender or non-binary, or simply those who are unsure about their gender, to attend, share their stories and support each other.

The first session takes place Monday, June 13, at Big Local, in Jarrow Focus (Phab Club entrance), in Cambrian Street, from 3pm – 4.30pm.