Tyneside museums welcoming visitors in effort to support community through cost of living struggle

Nine museums and galleries across the North East are offering visitors the chance to use their faciliities as a way to keep warm as households continue to struggle with the cost of living.

Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums is calling on visitors to drop-in to venues to keep warm, meet new people and find out more about the local area. Venues are offering free entry, accessible spaces, free Wi-Fi and spaces to sit and rest.

There is also a series of free warm welcome events set up by the group. These events provide a friendly introduction to venues and are a great way to make friends whilst finding out more about the museums. Future events include ‘Picture of the Month’ talks every Saturday at Newcastle’s Laing Art Gallery and a Museum Social on Tuesday, March 7 at Gateshead’s Shipley Art Gallery.

A number of north east museums and galleries are opening their doors as warm spaces.

Keith Merrin, Director of the group, said: “At Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums, we know how challenging it is financially for everyone at the moment.

"Our museums and galleries are warm, free and accessible and the Warm Welcome events mean there’s also opportunities for people to socialise with friends or meet new people. It's a fundamental part of our mission that we use art and heritage to support people’s health and wellbeing.”

Free exhibitions can be found at the Discovery and Great North museums in Newcastle as well as the city’s Laing Art Gallery and Hatton Gallery. Shipley Art Gallery in Gateshead and South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

The full list of venues which are part of the campaign are:

Discovery Museum, Newcastle Great North Museum: Hancock, Newcastle Hatton Gallery, Newcastle Laing Art Gallery, Newcastle Shipley Art Gallery, Gateshead South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, South Shields Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort, South Shields Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend Stephenson Steam Railway, North Shields

All sites are offering free entry to everyone with the exception of Segedunum, which is available to people living in the NE28 postcode.

