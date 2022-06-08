The award winning arts project Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England funded project, has a programme which sees a return to mostly in-person workshops after lockdown disruptions, although a summer writers group is available online.

The workshops are held in easily-accessible venues throughout Sunderland and South Tyneside. They begin in the week beginning Monday, June 13, and the list of things to try is long.

In-person workshops include African drumming, ukuleles, pre-school painters, hooky and proggy rug making, ceramics and Baby Book Club.

Baby Book Club is just one of many workshops brought by The Cultural Spring.

There is an introduction to watercolours, Indian block painting, beach craft, origami for beginners, kirigami, graffiti art sessions, printed card-making and mosaic tiles.

All of the workshops operate on a Pay What You Feel basis, whereby participants are encouraged to make a donation (suggested £2) towards the cost of provision, but there is no set price for taking part in most of the classes.

Alex Marsden, community engagement co-ordinator at The Cultural Spring, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our venues to offer so many brilliant in-person workshops and activity sessions.

"There are some new activities to try as well as some old favourites.

Ceramics with Lindsey Grieves is just one of many workshops brought by The Cultural Spring.

“We appreciate some people are still a bit nervous about attending workshops at venues, so Amanda Quinn will be producing an online summers writers course – and we also have some of our very popular at-home activity packs available.

“These packs provide an opportunity to learn a new skill and create something amazing at home. Participants receive a monthly activity pack to their door with all the materials and instructions provided to create a beautiful piece of art.

"Packs are suitable for everyone, and participants will be supported by monthly check-in calls for advice and support.

“I’d like to thank all of our talented artists and our friendly, welcoming venues for their help in putting together such a busy and interesting programme of activity, and I’d advise people to book early as we’ve had a lot of interest already.”