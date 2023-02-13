Tomorrow (February 14) is Valentine’s Day, a day all about love that couples, friends and family may choose to spend together.

If you are looking for a last minute idea of how to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, then look no further! There are plenty of ways to celebrate with a loved one right here, in South Shields.

Go for a cinema date

Marsden Bay is located near South Shields, consisting of a sandy beach enclosed by Magnesian Limestone Cliffs and sea stacks

South Shields top arts and entertainment venue, The Customs House has its own cinema too. For an affordable ticket price, The Customs House will be showing the animated movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish at 5.30pm, which you can book here. They are also showing oscar-winning film, The Fabelmans at 1.30pm, which you can book here.

You can also venture a little further to Boldon’s Cineworld, who are screening a variety of new and old films for Valentine’s Day, including the third instalment of Magic Mike, and a remastered 3D version of Titanic. To view the films available to watch and book, please visit here.

A stroll and an ice cream

South Shields is famous for its stunning seafront, which is also home to award-winning ice cream parlour Michella & Co. Why not combine the two by going on a stroll with your loved one, before stopping for an ice cream break? If you're not quite ready for the coldness of an ice cream, Minchella & Co also serve coffee, hot toasties and more.

Enjoy a meal

There are many amazing restaurants located right in the heart of South Shields. From the likes of family-owned Mambo Wine and Dine, to venturing to Ocean Road who have a whole street dedicated to various cuisines including Italian, Indian and more.

Have a cosy night in with a takeaway