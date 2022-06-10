What you need to know about events for Armed Forces Day 2022 in South Shields

As the annual Armed Forces Day event returns to South Shields for 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the day.

What is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is celebrated across the UK to show support for men and women who make up the Armed Forces. The day celebrates current serving troops and their families, veterans and cadets. The day was first observed in 2006 and had been celebrated each year since.

What’s planned for South Shields?

The day will start with a cavalcade of over 500 motorbikes and scooters along the seafront at 9.45am. After this troops will then march from Gypsies Green Stadium into Bents Park where an open-air service will be held and an inspection of the troops will take place.

This will be followed by a day of family fun including live music, a motorbike exhibition, kiddies' fairground rides as well as charity and trade stalls. The event is open to the public and will be attended by army, air force and navy cadets. The day is organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council.

Where is it?

Bents Park, South Shields

When is it?

Sunday, 19 June, 10am - 5pm

Additional information

Entry into the event costs £3 and you will receive a commemorative wristband. Free entry for children under 14. All profits from the event will be donated to Armed Forces Charities.