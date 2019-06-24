Whitburn residents set for weekend of family fun as part of a South Tyneside village festival
The community of Whitburn has come together to stage a family fun day, as part of the village festival, on Saturday, June 29.
Attractions such as a magician, face painting, inflatables, live music, family bowling, sports activities, stalls and refreshments will all be on offer in between 12pm and 4pm in Cornthwaite Park.
St Vincent’s Church in Poplar Drive will also be hosting the popular flower show on Friday, 28 June and Saturday, June 29, meanwhile Whitburn Parish Church in Church Lane will be offering strawberry teas.
On Sunday music lovers can enjoy an evening of music at St Vincent’s, with Songs of Praise starting at 6pm.
Councillor Tracey Dixon, a member of the Whitburn Festival Committee and local ward member, said: “Whitburn Festival is a popular event which really does bring the community together.
“It takes a huge amount of organising so I would like to place on record my thanks to all those who have helped to make it happen.
“We are hoping for good weather and hope that both residents and visitors come along to enjoy a fantastic family day out.”
Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care will also be in attendance, raising money for a new ambulance.
The charity provides a free transport service to and from the Newcastle Freeman and RVI Hospitals, for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.
Fundraisers have been tirelessly working to raise funds and have so far raised £17,500 of their £25,000 target.
Daft as Brush Founder Brian Bernie will be making an appearance at Whitburn Festival to thank volunteers for their efforts.
Fundraiser Margaret Reid said: “Last year some 40,000 cancer patient journeys were made possible by the magnificent team of volunteers and staff from the Northern Centre for Cancer Care. Another ambulance is sure to help even more people in need.
“I sadly lost my husband to cancer so I know just how important the work of Daft as a Brush is. The people of Whitburn have already been so generous in our fundraising efforts but we’d like to encourage everyone to come out on Saturday and show their support.”