Win: Three pairs of tickets to see Peter Doherty and Ocean Colour Scene at Lindisfarne Festival

Plans are well underway to make the 5th Lindisfarne Festival, in Northumberland, the best one yet and we’ve teamed up with organisers to give away three pairs of weekend tickets, worth £190 a pair, as well as a car parking pass per pair, worth £12.50.

The festival returns to Beal Farm from August 29 – September 1 with The Libertines frontman Peter Doherty as the Friday night headliner.

With a music career that has spanned over two decades, from The Libertines and Babyshambles to his solo career, Northumberland-born Doherty is one of the most recognisable faces of the modern British indie scene.

A previous Lindisfarne Festival

Playing mainstage on August 30, Peter Doherty and his new band The Puta Madres will be heading to the North East coast to showcase their blend of psychedelic rock, post-punk revival and garage rock music. Other acts announced for the Friday night line-up include Gentleman’s Dub Club, Dutty Moonshine Big Band and Louise Distras – who has been hailed as “the most exciting voice in UK punk right now”

With Ocean Colour Scene already confirmed for the Saturday night headline slot at the three day summer music festival, Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres join them at the top of the bill for what is gearing up to be the biggest line-up the independent festival has secured in its five years to date.

This year’s festival also play host to a number of leading DJs, including multi-award-winning hip hop DJ and producer DJ Yoda, Slipmatt, and Goldie - who is well known for his pioneering role in the 1990s UK jungle, drum and bass scene.

The 5000 capacity music and camping event, that gives festival-goers the opportunity to party until 4am, will showcase in excess of 200 performances across its 10 stages. Other live acts set to take to the stage over the weekend include The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog, 3 Daft Monkeys, Tankus the Henge, The Baghdaddies, Tom McGuire & the Brassholes, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5 and Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana.

Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres. Credit: Thibault Leveque

The homegrown Northumberland festival, which prides itself on championing local talent, will also see another strong line up of North East acts including Lindisfarne, Smoove & Turrell, House of the Black Gardenia, Portraits, HATi and The National Anthems to name a few.

Featuring prominently once again will be the BBC Music Introducing, helping to put the spotlight on local, unsigned talent with a stage takeover on the Saturday afternoon.

As well as a fantastic music line up, festival-goers can expect more comedy, more workshops, plus more holistic and well-being activities in the Shanti Bee healing area.

*Lindisfarne Festival takes place at Beal Farm, Northumberland, from August 30 to September 1. Advance tickets are currently priced at £95 for the full three nights from Thursday to Sunday, £82.50 for Friday to Sunday or £57.50 for Saturday only (with camping included) from https://lindisfarnefestival.com/

*We’ve got three pairs of weekend tickets, worth £190 a pair, as well as a car parking pass per pair, worth £12.50 to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: in which county is Lindisfarne?

A: Northumberland

B: Yorkshire

C: Sussex