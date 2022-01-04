The Tyne & Wear South Federation of the WI is organising the trip which has been very successful in the past, although last years’s was delayed until September due to covid.

The excursion takes place on Sunday, April 24. A luxury coach is picking up at Whickham Green, Gateshead at 8am, Washington Galleries 8.30am and Park Lane, Sunderland at 9am. Arrival at Harrogate is expected to be around 10.45am.

The cost of travel and entry is £33 and the trip is available to WI members only. The coach sets off back home at 5pm.

The trip is on Sunday, April 24. Image from Harrogate Flower Show.

Apart from some beautiful flowers and gardens there are exhibitions, shops and places to eat. The closing date to join the trip is Tuesday, March 22.

Maureen James, who deals with social media for Washington Concord WI, said: “It really is something to look forward to in the new year. There’s a little bit of apprehension, but we’ve just got to do what we’ve always done and take each day as it comes.

“The women always have a great day in Harrogate and now is a great time to join the WI. We’ve recently had lots of new ladies joining us. It’s always great to see new faces and it’s really all about friendship.”

There are 15 WIs dotted around Sunderland, Washington, Houghton and South Tyneside.

For more details on the WI’s Harrogate trip and how to join the WI, visit www.tyne-and-wear-south.thewi.org.uk.

