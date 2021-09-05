The organisation is going strong after more than a century, but is always open to new members. It has been a social lifeline to many women during lockdown, as well as helping members get out and about and back to normality afterwards.

The WI offers a wide range of activities and experiences. As well as the traditional baking, cooking and crafts, there are martial arts, yoga and guest speakers from all walks of life. A trip to the Harrogate Flower Show on September 19 has also been arranged.

They are also involved with campaigning on a broad range of local and national issues, from equal pay to climate change, mental health and violence against women.

WIs across the area are looking to recruit women of all ages and backgrounds.

However, the main emphasis is on friendship.

A new WI branch has just sprung up in Boldon. It will next meet at Boldon Community Association on New Road on Tuesday, September 21 at 7pm.

Tyne & Wear Federation secretary, Joanne Inglis, said: “The WI is all about inspiring women through sharing knowledge and skills; which are often passed down through generations.

“The WI is naturally very diverse. Its members vary in age, race and background as we offer all kinds of opportunities for all kinds of women.

Netball is just one of many activities and experiences on offer at the WI.

"For some women the WI offers an opportunity to make new friends. For others it is a route to learning new skills and for some it is the campaigning aspect of the organisation which can be the key motivator.

“Our organisation would also offer women a chance to improve on their social and emotional needs, and so improving their mental health and physical wellbeing.

“Overall, we offer friendship to all women over the age of 18.”

The opening of the Boldon branch in September means there will now be 15 WIs dotted around Sunderland, Washington, Houghton and South Tyneside.

For more information, details on how to join and subscription fees, email [email protected], or call 0191 584 5814. You can also visit www.thewi.org.uk.