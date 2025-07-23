In just one month’s time, the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will kick off in style at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of celebrations for Women's Rugby World Cup | Collage

A real coup for the city, it’s set to be a great day of sporting fun with plenty happening to mark the event.

Taking place on Friday, August 22, the opening match is expected to bring an estimated £20m economic boost to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about one of the city’s biggest sporting events this year:

Where and when can I see the opening match?

Sunderland's Stadium of Light is the place to be at 7.30 pm on the evening of Friday, 22 August for the thrilling opening match of the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup tournament in history.

Which teams are playing in the opening match?

England’s Red Roses will be taking on the USA, with England favourites to win the tournament after last winning the World Cup in 2014, when South Shields born University of Sunderland graduate Katy Daley McLean captained the team.

The opening match will also feature a vibrant pre-match performance from pop sensation Anne-Marie, best known for her hits including ‘2002’, ‘Friends’ and ‘Rockabye’, to kickstart England’s biggest ever celebration of women’s rugby.

What else is happening in the city that day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On match day, the Fan Village in Keel Square in the heart of the city centre, is open from 9am, offering a host of food, drink, interactive walkabout characters and rugby-themed activities including pass speed and accuracy challenges, jump height tests, and a reaction wall, making it the perfect hub for fans to gather before and after the big match.

While you're there, why not visit Keel Edge just across the road from Keel Square where you'll find an exciting rugby themed immersive and interactive light installation, along with additional seating and a bar.

Visitors to the free Fan Village can also look forward to live music throughout the day with tribute performances from:

Rock DJ

Mac Busted

Re-Take That

Royal Rhapsody

The Rock Choir

Ahead of the game, there'll also be a colourful community fan parade, accompanied by live music and street performers, leading fans on the short walk across to the Stadium of Light for the match. Want to get involved? The Creative Seed are looking for groups, individuals and volunteer stewards to join the parade, contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the big match, the day will end with a spectacular firework display over the river at approximately 10.15 pm.

Where's the best place to see the fireworks?

While it will be possible to see the fireworks from both sides of the river, the best place to see them is from the Fan Village in Keel Square.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the tournament are competitively priced from £10 for adults and £5 for children. This means a family of four can enjoy an evening at the Women's Rugby World Cup Opening Game for £30.

Grab your tickets now at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com

You can also find out more about the Women's Rugby World Cup and how to get involved in free rugby activities in Sunderland at: Rugby World Cup 2025 - MySunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else is happening in the city in the week running up to the game?

Wednesday 20 August - Seaburn Beach Festival

The build up to the spectacular opening weekend celebrations gets underway with a beach festival on Seaburn Beach from 2 pm on Wednesday 20 August. Newcastle Rugby Foundation will be taking over the sandy stretch opposite the busy promenade at Seaburn from 2pm, and there are two key slots that the public can join for free:

4 - 5.30 pm – Open Girls Rugby Session - Girls aged 11–18 are invited to come along and try rugby in a relaxed, fun beach setting. No experience needed – just REGISTER HERE: http://bit.ly/3H2hf26 enjoy the game, with coaching from special guest coaches

5.30 - 8 pm – Beach Touch Rugby Festival - As the sun sets over Seaburn, take part in a mixed ability, age, and gender touch rugby festival. Whether you’re a seasoned player or trying it for the first time, this session is all about fun, community, and getting active together. REGISTER A TEAM https://www.newcastlerugbyfoundation.co.uk/wrwc-countdown/

There will also be free giveways, live entertainment , face painters, balloon modellers, special guests and fun for all ages as well as the opportunity to grab food and drinks at the after party/social taking place in a private area within STACK Seaburn, overlooking the beach.

Seaburn Beach Festival is the final event in a series of beach festivals held across the North East in the lead-up to the tournament. It has been organised by Newcastle Rugby Foundation in partnership with the North East Combined Authority.

Thursday 21 August - Keel Square Fan Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get in the party mood for the Ruby World Cup by visiting the free Fan Village in Keel Square in the heart of the city centre when it opens at 4pm on Thursday, featuring a line up of female led musicians, through until 10pm that night. The evening will begin with a panel discussion on women in sport and music followed by a stage programme curated by Music City, featuring:

Cortney Dixon - 5.30 - 6 pm

Shannon Pearl - 6.20 - 7 pm

Lottie Willis 7.20 - 8 pm

Kay Greyson 8.20 - 9 pm

Du Blonde 9.20 - 10.00 pm

Saturday 23 August

Celebrations continue on Saturday, 23 August, as Sunderland BID relocates the popular Sunniside Food Market to Keel Square for a day-long festival of local talent and creativity. With music, entertainment and family-friendly activities, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Attractions on the day include:

Circurama’s circus workshops and performances

Victoria Armstrong’s interactive bubble act

Chris Cross, the North East’s own magician

Aria Art & Movement’s aerial hoop taster sessions

A bustling art market and free craft activities

Outdoor drawing classes with the Atlas Theatre Company

Live music from 10 am to 3 pm, curated by Sunderland Music City