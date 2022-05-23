The Tom Finch Watercolour Group is named after the late renowned South Tyneside artist who founded the group in the 1970s.

More than 40 years on, members are still using their skills to capture all manner of subjects in various styles.

Their work is on show at two free exhibitions in South Shields this month, giving visitors the chance to view the impressive paintings – and even buy some of the works to help a good cause if they wish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the work by the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.

'Through the Seasons' in the Upper Fusion gallery at The Customs House includes a selection of paintings by members, and is on show until June 5.

And from Thursday, May 26, the group is holding a special exhibition at South Shields Community Centre as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, displaying and selling artwork, including sunflower paintings, to raise money for the Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal.

Margaret Milburn, a former student of Tom Finch, took over the group after Tom’s death.

"I was lucky enough to have been taught by Tom in the 1980s. Now I am demonstrating the skills and techniques I learned from Tom to the group,” she said.

Some of the work by the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.

"The group meets every Thursday at South Shields Community Centre. The members are aged from 40 plus, with two members in their nineties.

"We work in different mediums and will soon be starting to have visiting artists, to pass on their skills to us, now that things are opening up after Covid.

"The Community Centre manager Liz Stephenson and staff have been very supportive at letting us show our work at the venue.”

Margaret said funds raised from the sale at the community centre will add to £200 already raised from a table top fair at the venue.

Some of the work by the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.

“Paintings and cards can be bought and taken away,” she said.

"Money will be taken by staff members or artists when in attendance.”

Margaret Milburn leads the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.

Some of the work by the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.

Some of the work by the Tom Finch Watercolour Group.