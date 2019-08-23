Young South Shields singers will be in fine voice for Crossing The Tyne Festival shows at The Voyager pub and The Word
Young singers will be on song at this weekend's Crossing The Tyne Festival.
More than 20 singers from Own Your Stage, a group of young performers aged 12-24 who sing monthly at The Voyager, will be performing at the town centre pub and at The Word on Saturday, August 24.
Their performances form part of the fifth annual Crossing The Tyne Festival, which has been raising money for good causes since 2015. The event spans the Tyne with events taking place at South Shields, North Shields and Tynemouth, as well as at DFDS Ferry and the Shields Ferry.
Corinne Munoz Saiz, from Own Your Stage, said: "Own Your Stage was founded last May after my daughter Ana Muñoz Saiz was a finalist at the Metro Radio's Big Audition.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"Part of the competition was to raise funds for Cash For Kids. Ana hosted an open mic at her local pub and with the help of her teacher Sean Condon invited fellow students to come and sing.
"It was so successful Sean and Ana came up with holding a monthly event and Own Your Stage was born. We now have young performers having to go on a waiting list for each event. Several of our young performers have been invited to auditions for The Voice Kids."
Ana has also been asked to perform on the DFDS King Seaways with Andrew Usher before it sets sail to Amsterdam on Saturday.
*The Own Your Stage singers will be performing from noon at The Word and from 4pm at The Voyager on Saturday, August 24.