Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding and more are set to light up the Saturday main stage of Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg James made the announcement live on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning, with the Lights and Love Me Like You Do singer the first in a wave of announcements for the Saturday lineup of the Big Weekend, alongside Saturday main stage headliner Zara Larsson.

Zara Larsson on the main stage at Isle of Wight festival | Isle of Wight festival

“It’s big, it’s poppy, she’s amazing, it’s going to be so good,” said Greg about Zara, who will be headlining Big Weekend for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other announcements included Lola Young, set to perform anthem, Messy and One Direction star turned solo artist, Louis Tomlinson, Nothing but Thieves and Skye Newman.

Ellie Goulding will play the main stage on the Saturday | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The line-up for Saturday 23 May (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

Charlie Hedges

Dean McCullough

Ellie Goulding

Jeremiah Asiamah

Lola Young

Louis Tomlinson

Maia Beth

Melvin Odoom

Nat O’Leary

Nothing But Thieves

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Skye Newman

Vicky Hawkesworth

Zara Larsson

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Erin LeCount

Florence Road

James Blake

Mitski

MUNA

Rachel Chinouriri

Sarah Story

Wasia Project

It follows last week’s announcement that Fatboy Slim will headline the Friday night of the festival, alongside performances from FISHER, MK and Sonny Fedora.

Sunday’s headliners and lineup are set to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10.

One of Britain’s biggest music events, Big Weekend will take over Herrington Country Park, from May 22-24, 2026 across three stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced back in November that Big Weekend would return to Herrington Country Park, 21 years after the likes Foo Fighters and Black Eyed Peas rocked the park in 2005.

Over the course of this year’s Big Weekend, around 100 acts will perform - from the biggest names in music to exciting new and emerging artists.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday will be released from 5pm on Wednesday, March 11 via Ticketmaster.

There will be 31,000 General Admission tickets and 2,960 VIP tickets available to purchase per day for Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May and all age ranges can attend. (The Friday is over 18s only)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*General Admission Tickets for Saturday and Sunday will cost £44.50 per ticket, per day.

*VIP Tickets for Saturday and Sunday will cost £106.00 per ticket, per day. To purchase a VIP ticket you must be aged 18 or over.

Under 15s must be accompanied by and adult. Under 2s go free, in the care of an adult aged 18 or over.

You can purchase a maximum of two tickets per person per day, and may attend Friday and one weekend day only (Saturday or Sunday), but not both.