Top rated South Shields coastline bars and pubs according to Google
The beautiful beaches of South Shields are made all the better by excellent pubs offering quality pints, and according to Google reviews from members of the public, these are the best of the bunch.
Traditional pubs and modernised classics offer something for everyone hoping to enjoy the sun. Whether it’s the quality beer garden of The New Sundial or the classy and modernised areas of Bar 52, there is a great number of options available.
Google reviews aggregated the very best of these coastline beauties, with some establishments receiving thousands of people’s praise.
