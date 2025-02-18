This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From gate opening times to train stations near the festival site - here’s almost everything you need to know about TRNSMT 2025 🎶🎪🎶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRNSMT 2025 is set to take place from July 11 - 13 2025.

This year’s headline acts are 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

But while you wait for stage times to be announced, what about what time you should head to Glasgow Green - and how to get there, for that matter?

TRNSMT Festival has a beloved place in the hearts of many festival lovers, when it took the mantle from the dearly missed T In The Park, which held its last event in 2016.

But since Glasgow Green became the new stomping ground for a Scottish based festival, fans across Europe have had the chance to experience some incredible sets of yesteryear, dating back to Radiohead headlining the first festival back in 2017 - there’s a reason it won Best New Festival at the 2017 UK Festival Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a huge line-up this year, including 50 Cent’s return to our shores and home country heroes Biffy Clyro also set to headline the stage this year, let us take the sting out of everything you might want to know about the festival so you can wait until the inevitable stage clashes start to appear.

We’ve pulled together some local knowledge, alongside a look at accommodation around the area, to bring you almost everything you wanted to know before heading to TRNSMT 2025 but were perhaps afraid to ask.

So are there sniffer dogs at TRNSMT festival, and can you explore the city of Glasgow between acts if someone is playing you’re not entirely interested in?

Almost everything you need to know ahead of TRNSMT 2025

Crowd gathers to watch Natasha Bedingfield perform on day two of the TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 13, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Where is TRNSMT being held in 2025?

TRNSMT 2025 is once again being held at Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has been confirmed to play TRNSMT 2025?

As of writing (May 6 2025), the following acts are scheduled to perform at TRNSMT 2025, with the following day and stage splits confirmed by the organisers:

July 11 2025

Main Stage

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

ScHoolboy Q

Jamie Webster

Twin Atlantic

Calum Bowie

King Tut's Stage

Kneecap

Confidence Man

The Royston Club

Good Neighbours

Tanner Adell

Arthur Hill

NOFUN!

BBC Introducing

Bemz

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Cliffords

REDOLENT

Fourth Daughter

Becky Sikasa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Big Miz

Connor Coates

Frankie Elyse

La La

Marianne

Nimino

July 12 2025

Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Alessi Rose

Lucia & The Best Boys

King Tut's Stage

Underworld

Jake Bugg

James Marriott

Biig Piig

Amble

Brogeal

HotWax

Chloe Qisha

BBC Introducing

Vlure

Chloe Slater

The Guest List

Welly

The Rooks

Fright Years

Alex Spencer

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Dominique

Eva

Jaguar

HANÀ

Hayley Zalassi

July 13 2025

Main Stage

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

JADE

Myles Smith

The Lathums

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

Tom Walker

Nieve Ella

King Tut's Stage

Shed Seven

Brooke Combe

Kyle Falconer

The K's

Nina Nesbitt

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Nxdia

BBC Introducing

Matilda Mann

Aaron Rowe

Nell Mescal

Ben Ellis

Dictator

Kuleeangee

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Beaux

Beth

Charlie Hedges

Jazzy

Kane Kirkpatrick

Sarah Story

What time does gates open at TRNSMT 2025 and what time are the last entries to the site?

Gates are set to open at Glasgow Green from 12pm GMT each day, with the last entry onto the festival site to occur no later than 9:30pm GMT. Bars are set to close at 10:30pm GMT each night, with the arena closing at 11pm GMT - however, the VIP area closes at midnight.

How to get to the TRNSMT 2025 festival site

By Car

Due to road closures, vehicle access near Glasgow Green will be restricted on event days. For drop-offs and pick-ups, the following four locations are the most convenient:

North: Duke Street at High Street

South: Caledonia Road

East: London Road (east of Bridgeton Rail Station)

West: Broomielaw (west of Oswald Street)

An accessible drop-off and pick-up point will also be available for those who require it, along with a limited number of parking options for those with a blue disabled parking badge.

Seven car parks, all within a 15-minute walk of Glasgow Green, will be available for event attendees:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q Park Albion Street – 437 spaces

City Parking Duke Street – 170 spaces

NCP Montrose Street – 230 spaces

Merchant City High Street – 200 spaces

NCP King Street – 660 spaces

NCP Glassford Street – 545 spaces

NCP Dunlop Street – 112 spaces

By Train

Those commuting by train to TRNSMT 2025 will more than likely find their final destination is Glasgow Central - not too far of a walk to Glasgow Green. | Getty Images

Both Glasgow Central and Argyle Street stations are within walking distance to Glasgow Green; for those coming from England, you’ll want to ensure your journey planner takes you to one of the two stops.

From Glasgow Central, it’s set to be a 16 minute walk to Glasgow Green, however organisers have stated that they will publish walking routes to the festival site in the run-up to the festival.

By Bus/Coach service

Happy Bus will be providing coach transport to TRNSMT 2025 this year, with pick up points across Scotland and England. For more information or to book a ticket to one of the days, you can visit their website and start your planning.

Is there camping at TRNSMT 2025 - where can I stay?

There is no camping at TRNSMT 2025, as it is a daily affair rather than a weekend camping festival. However, you won’t have to travel all the way back to Yorkshire (in our case) each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you really want to experience the full festival experience including camping, Campsites.co.uk have a range of campsites around Glasgow Green to mull over. There are also more ‘domestic’ options including Premier Inn, Travelodge, Ibis or a range of accommodation through AirBnB

Can I leave the festival site and return throughout the day?

Sadly not - the organisers of TRNSMT 2025 have stated that tickets can only be scanned once upon entry, so there is no option of pass outs throughout the event - once you’re in, you’re in.

What items are banned from being brought to TRNSMT 2025?

So now you know you cannot nip to a local supermarket to pick up some more items to bring with you to TRNSMT 2025, let’s take a look at what you can and cannot bring with you this year.

Single-use disposable vapes

Bags or rucksacks larger than A4 size

Glass items (including perfume bottles)

Metal or hard plastic water bottles

Food or drink/liquids (even if unopened)

Drugs

Flares (possession will result in police charges)

Smoke canisters (possession will result in police charges)

Flags

Chairs

Professional cameras

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees or boomerangs

Hi-vis tabards or jackets

Searches will be carried out at all entrances, including bag checks, pat-downs, and hand-held wand detection. Bringing prohibited items may result in refusal of entry, ejection, or even arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV and Police Detection Dogs will be in use. Anyone found with flares, smoke canisters, or drugs will be removed from the site and may face arrest, and be prepared for security checks and ticket validation at entry.

However, you’re within your rights to bring the following items to this year’s festival:

A bag smaller than A4 size

Bank card or contactless device – The festival is cashless, and all vendors accept contactless payments.

Empty soft collapsible water bottle or pouch (500ml or smaller) – Free water refill stations are available throughout the site.

Small personal items, including: Travel-size sunscreen, Portable phone charger, Lip balm & makeup, Small cameras, Sunglasses, Wipes, Earplugs, Hand sanitiser

Medicine (if required) – Must be in its original packaging and limited to a one-day supply. If you use a syringe, dispose of it safely at a first aid point.

Are there tickets left to attend TRNSMT 2025?

There are indeed tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025 this year, with weekend tickets, day tickets and upgrades to exclusive VIP and hospitality packages at Glasgow Green - all of which can be found over at Ticketmaster today.