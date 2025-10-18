Lee Jun-ho in Typhoon Family | Netflix

Typhoon Family takes viewers back to the 1990s 👀📺

Typhoon Family is set to continue this weekend.

Two more episodes of the k-drama will land on Netflix.

But when can you expect to tune into the show?

A K-drama set during one of the most tumultuous periods in recent Korean history will continue this weekend. Typhoon Family charts the aftermath of the 1997 financial crisis on a small business.

Lee Jun-ho has returned to the small screen for this drama series. It is being released weekly on Netflix for viewers outside of its native South Korea.

But when can you expect the latest episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Typhoon Family?

Lee Jun-ho in Typhoon Family | Netflix

Typhoon Family marks Lee Jun-ho’s first foray back into the world of TV since 2023’s King The Land. He leads the cast of this historical K-drama.

Lee Jun-ho - Kang Tae-poong

Kim Min-ha - Oh Mi-seon

Kim Ji-young - Jeong Jeong-mi

Kim Min-seok - Wang Nam-mo

Mu Jin-sung - Pyo Hyeon-jun

Kim Sang-ho - Pyo Bak-ho

Park Sung-yeon - Kim Eul-nyeo

Yang Byung-yeol - Yoon-sung

Lee Chang-hoon - Go Ma-jin

Lee Sang-jin - Bae Song-jung

Kim Song-il - Gu Myeong-gwan

Kim Jae-hwa - Cha Seon-taek

Kim Young-ok - Yeom Boon-i

Kwon Han-sol - Oh Mi-ho

Kwon Eun-seong - Oh Beom

Sung Dong-il - Kang Jin-young

What is Typhoon Family about?

The synopsis via Netflix reads: “Amid the 1997 financial crisis, a carefree son inherits his father’s struggling business — growing from wild youth to rookie boss as he enters adulthood.”

When is Typhoon Family’s next episode out?

Having made its debut last weekend, Typhoon Family is gearing up to release two more episodes. The show’s third and fourth episodes are set to land on Netflix for international audiences over the coming hours.

Typhoon Family will release episode 3 on Saturday (October 18). It will be followed by episode 4 on Sunday (October 19).

What time is Typhoon Family out on Netflix?

The show is broadcast at 9.10pm local time in its native Korea on tvN. For those who are planning to watch the latest episodes on Netflix, it will be out at around 3pm British time on Saturdays and Sundays.

For American audiences it will be available on the streamer at around 11am ET/ 8am PT. It is out at 4pm CEST for European viewers.

