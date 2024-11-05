Okay, let’s hear your guesses for ‘whodunnit’ 🕵️‍♂️

Succession’s Matthew Macfayden leads an all-star cast in Waitrose Christmas advert.

The two-part ‘whodunnit’ mystery will finally be solved.

It channels Agatha Christie in all the best ways.

Waitrose is preparing to finally unwrapped the second part of its popular 2024 Chrismtas advert. A ‘whodunnit’ featuring an all-star cast including Matthew Macfayden it channels Agatha Christie in a very memorable way - and the mystery will soon be resolved.

In a twist - befitting Hercule Poirot himself - this year’s Waitrose actually the first of a two-parter and audiences have been left on a cliffhanger. But the wait for the conclusion

It comes as millions enjoyed the highly anticipated Christmas advert from Waitrose's sister company John Lewis.

Who is in the cast for Waitrose advert?

Waitrose's all-star Christmas advert. Photo: Waitrose | Waitrose

The advert features a star-studded cast - taking a leaf out of the recent big screen Poirot films book - including Succession’s Matthew Macfayden. But who else is involved and where do you know them from:

Matthew Macfayden - Succession

Joe Wilkinson - Netflix’s Afterlife

Rahkee Thakrar - Netflix’s Sex Education

Sian Clifford - BBC’s Fleabag

Dustin Demri-Burns - Apple TV’s Slow Horses

Eryl Maynard - Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple

It was directed by Lucy Forbes whose recent work includes Eric and This is Going to Hurt. Speaking about the advert, Matthew Macfayden said: “I wonder if my extensive repertoire of past Detective roles led to me to this very moment – starring in this wonderful Waitrose whodunnit.

“Working with such a great cast on such a fun project for Christmas was such a joy. I think together, we have created a story that will have the public speculating over who the pud thief really is!”

What is the advert about?

The 90-second film, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, centres around a family of food lovers preparing for Christmas day, only to discover that the show-stopping No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert has gone missing. The amateur detective, played by Macfadyen, is on a mission to uncover the culprit. Was it the disgruntled Grandma, or perhaps the perfect hostess, Samira, who’s had enough of the holiday chaos? So many suspects but who would commit such a crime of passion?

How to watch it?

We have embedded a link of the first part of Sweet Suspicion (the Waitrose Christmas advert) just below. It might take a moment to load in - so please be patient, it will appear.

When will the mystery be resolved?

In a first for Waitrose, its Christmas advert is actually a two-parter and the mystery will be resolved in a second part - which will be 60 seconds long. Waitrose has not confirmed a date for its release but says it will come in the “next few weeks”.

Nathan Ansell, Customer Director at Waitrose, added: "For the first time, we’re keeping Waitrose customers guessing with a ‘whodunnit’ festive crime drama featuring a stellar cast for this year’s Christmas ad. Our Christmas Campaign is all about how Waitrose (Christmas) food is so good, you can't wait to get your hands on it so we’ve showcased the very best of our delicious range while also adding a touch of festive fun and sparkle. Was it Uncle Phil? Was it Fig the cat? You’ll have to wait and see!”

In a tease on social media, Waitrose promised that all will be resolved on Tuesday November 26.

Why is it one of the best?

The Waitrose advert is one of a deluge of festive themed campaigns that have launched since the start of November. However - in my personal opinion - it stands out for being among the most Christmassy and for the production values.

The all-star cast really helps it stand out - but it is the fact it channels Agatha Christie and the best of the traditional British Christmas mystery that makes it really memorable. Obviously it could fumble the ending - but so far, with just part one, it is easily among the best.

Is it the John Lewis Christmas advert?

No, despite Waitrose and John Lewis being owned by the same company - they actually do separate Christmas adverts. So you will still get the traditional John Lewis ad in the near future.

What do you think of Waitrose’s Christmas advert? Share your thoughts - including on who the pud thief is - by emailing me: [email protected].