Weekend road closures confirmed as South Tyneside set to honour armed forces

South Tyneside will host an Armed Forces day this Sunday to commemorate Armed Forces Day, with brief road closures confirmed as members of the public are invited to a charitable family day out

The event, organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club and South Tyneside Council, will feature a military parade along the seafront of South Shields. It will be followed by activities at a family fun day hosted in Bents Park.

Around 500 motorbikes and scooters will ride along the seafront from Sunderland to Bents Park at 9.45am. At around 10.20am, the cavalcade will be followed by a military procession including Westoe Brass Band and Houghton Pipe and Drums Band, from Gypsies Green to Bents Park.

Reverend Lesley Jones will lead prayers and a two-minute silence before the family fun day of live music, stalls and children’s fairground rides begins.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Fay Cunningham, said: “Armed Forces Day is a fantastic opportunity for the people of South Tyneside to show their support for our local Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

“It is a fitting tribute that gives us a chance to celebrate our amazing servicemen and women whose work is so vital in the defence of our country. We also acknowledge the huge sacrifices they make for us all in protecting the UK and her interests at home and abroad while remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our local event has grown to become one of the most popular and poignant events in the South Tyneside events calendar and I’m delighted to see it returning again this year. It will be a real honour to be representing the Borough at the event and I will be very proud to take the salute. We are looking forward to seeing the whole community come together. It’s always a great family day out.”

The event is open to the public until 5pm. A charity donation of £3 per person is requested from those attending, who will receive a commemorative wristband. Entry is free for children under 14 accompanied by an adult. All profits go to various Armed Forces charities.

Stuart Rogerson, Chairman of the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club, added: “Armed Forces Day is a fantastic family day out and we’re looking forward to seeing South Tyneside turn out to support once again.

“With everything from a formal inspection of the troops to street entertainers, displays and live music, it is sure to be a great tribute to our armed forces community. We always get amazing support from the North East biking community and the money raised on the day goes a long way to supporting military charities.

“But it’s about much more than that. It’s about remembering and acknowledging that our armed forces risk their lives to keep us safe. Let us all show our appreciation this Armed Forces Day.”