Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Sam Fender's performance date confirmed as Aitch and Inhaler join line-up

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Mar 2025
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 10:03 BST
Aitch, AJ Tracey and Inhaler join the star-studded line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool's Sefton Park.

BRIT winner Sam Fender will headline the Main Stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday, May 24 with Aitch, AJ Tracey, Inhaler, Wolf Alice and more joining the impressive line-up the festival’s second day.

Radio 1’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.

Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the three-day music spectacular, performing on Friday, May 23. The acts for Sunday, May 25 will be revealed on Wednesday (March 12).

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.placeholder image
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. | BBC

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • James Hype
  • The Wombats
  • Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Confidence Man
  • D.O.D
  • Jazzy
  • Katy B
  • Nia Archives
  • Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Charlie Hedges
  • Fish56Octagon
  • Girls Don't Sync
  • Kettama
  • Martha
  • Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Crawlers
  • Esme Emerson
  • JayaHadADream
  • Leonie Biney
  • Tonia

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Radio 1 New Music Stage

  • Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
  • Artemas
  • Good Neighbours
  • Inhaler
  • Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Charlotte Plank
  • Connor Coates
  • Danny Howard
  • Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

  • Erin LeCount
  • Jetta
  • KOJ
  • Liang Lawrence
  • LUVCAT
  • Mackenzy Mackay
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Superlate

More big names will be announced this week. Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available from 5pm on Thursday March 13 and will cost £33 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket Full details here.

