Unforgotten features many eye-catching locations in series six 📺

Unforgotten used filming locations across Britain this season.

The crews returned to Kent to shoot scenes for series six.

But where exactly did filming take place?

Unforgotten might be a show about murder but it is not without beauty - in particular when it comes to the locations featured. Despite the Bishop Street team being based in London, their investigations take them much further afield.

ITV has confirmed the exact time the season six finale will broadcast tonight (February 24). However impatient fans can already finish the series now - find out more.

If you have been watching the show and found yourself wondering where it was filmed, plenty of the locations have been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

Where was Unforgotten season six filmed?

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan and Sinead Keenan as DCI Jess James return in the new series of ITV drama Unforgotten (Picture: ITV) | ITV

The show returned to Kent for filming this season - having previously shot scenes in Rochester for the fourth series in 2021. While a stunning village in Wales acts as a stand in for Ireland during the season.

Kent Film Office has confirmed many of the locations used in the latest batch of episodes on the acclaimed ITV drama. It includes:

Deal

The coastal town in the far east of Kent features heavily throughout the sixth series of Unforgotten. According to the Kent Film Office , filming took place at private residences in the town.

Deal Pier

Scenes were filmed at the pier in Deal and alongside the beach in the coastal town. The scenes at the pier often involve the character of Marty.

The Port Arms

This seaside pub in Deal, Kent, was also used during the filming of Unforgotten season six. Gerry Cooper was the landlord of pubs in the series.

St George’s Church

According to Kent Film Office, filming also took place at St George’s Church in Deal. It is one of many locations in the coastal town used during the current season.

Kingsdown Leas

The beach in Deal is not the only one used in the sixth series of Unforgotten. Filming also took place on Kingsdown Leas - which is also located in Kent.

Solva, Pembrokeshire

The picturesque Welsh village acts as a stand-in for Ireland in the latest season of Unforgotten. Well done on any eagle-eyed viewers who recognised it.

Can you visit the filming locations?

Plenty of the sites used in Unforgotten series six are public locations - from Deal pier to the beach and the village of Solva. So if they have caught your eye, you can visit them - although you may need to prepare for a long journey.