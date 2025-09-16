See who won the 11th series of The Great British Sewing Bee 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee held its 2025 final tonight (September 16).

The three finalists faced one last set of challenges.

But who triumphed at the end of series 11?

Full spoilers for the final of The Great British Sewing Bee. Don’t read unless you have watched the series 11 finale.

The Great British Sewing Bee has crowned its winner for 2025. After ten weeks of fierce competition, one amateur sewer has triumphed over all.

It was a bittersweet final as Sara Pascoe was on hosting duties for the last time, bringing an end to her stint on the BBC show. See who is replacing her here.

The line-up for the final was locked-in after last week’s semi-final. It saw one of the contenders sent home just before the conclusion of series 11.

The three finalists stepped into the sewing room for one last set of challenges. But who was left standing as the winner?

Who was in the final of The Great British Sewing Bee?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

After nine weeks, the show cut its amateur sewers down to just three finalists. The trio who competed for the victory included:

Caz, 59 - retired

Órla Ní Eadhra, 19 - cafe worker/ student

Yasmin Proctor-Kent, 30 - scientist

Kit was the unfortunate one to just miss out on making the 2025 final, he was eliminated in the semi-final and fell just before the final hurdle.

Who won The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

Just three challenges stood in the way of the finalists and victory on the iconic show. Caz impressed in the transformation challenge, after being at the bottom in the pattern earlier in the first day.

The three of them were “almost on parity” heading into the last made-to-measure challenge of the season, in the words of judge Patrick.

The winner of The Great British Sewing Bee in 2025 was: Caz.

What were the challenges in the final?

The grand finale saw the three finalists return to the sewing room for one last week of challenges. However, only one of them could be left standing at the end.

First up they had to follow the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue. In the transformation challenge, they had to make garments using sheer fabric.

For the final test of the series, they had to tackle the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Every stitch and seam counted.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

