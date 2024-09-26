Wicked review: Defying Gravity and Expectations at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wicked runs at the Sunderland Empire until Sunday, 20 October 2024.

From the moment the doors opened at the Sunderland Empire, it was clear we weren’t in Kansas anymore.

Wicked delivers an unforgettable experience, blending stunning visuals with an incredible score and an emotionally charged story. Set in the magical land of Oz, the musical reimagines the lives of two iconic characters – Elphaba, the headstrong but misunderstood green-skinned girl destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good, the perky, popular girl adored by all.

The performances are nothing short of breathtaking. Laura Pick dazzles as the fiercely passionate yet vulnerable Elphaba, often stealing the show, especially during her iconic number, ‘Defying Gravity’. The song, a soaring anthem of self-empowerment, serves as the musical’s defining moment paired with Pick’s chill-inducing vocals. Pick flawlessly embodies the misunderstood and defiant Elphaba while also conveying the internal struggles her character faces throughout her journey.

Sarah O’Connor brings a delightful energy to the role of Glinda, injecting quirky humour into every scene. She perfectly captures Glinda’s bubbly personality, particularly in moments like her signature ‘hair toss’, which has become the character’s iconic gesture. O’Connor highlights Glinda’s confident yet slightly vain nature in an endearing way. Her perfect blend of humour, charm and vulnerability allows O’Connor to shine as Glinda, winning the audience over with every toss and twirl.

The chemistry between Elphaba and Glinda is one of the most compelling aspects of the musical. Their evolving, dynamic relationship – full of tension, humour and moments of deep vulnerability – creates a bond that’s both powerful and moving. The contrasting personalities of the two characters enhance the richness of their connection, making their friendship one of the emotional highlights of the show.

Wicked UK Tour

Donna Berlin and Simeon Truby deliver captivating performances as devious duo: Madame Morrible and The Wizard. The pair bring the darker, manipulative forces of Oz to life, with their characters driven by ambition and control. Both actors capture the sinister nature of these roles whilst also injecting some humour into them. Russell Dickson, as the charming and carefree Fiyero, adds emotional depth to the story, showcasing how love can transform even the most unlikely characters.

Visually, Wicked is a feast for the eyes. The set design, an intricate wonderland of emerald elements, transports the audience to the land of Oz. Stunning lighting, impressive special effects and vibrant costumes create a vivid and immersive world.

Wicked is a masterful blend of music, story, and spectacle. Whether you’re a seasoned theatregoer or new to musicals, this show captivates with its emotional depth, jaw-dropping performances, and bewitching production.

It’s a must-see for anyone who loves an enchanting story paired with powerful music.