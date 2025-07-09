Easyjet launches ‘airplane mode’ to help families reconnect this summer

An airline has launched a new initiative to help families reconnect this summer after a new survey shows over two thirds (68%) of parents say finding quality time together as a family is becoming harder due to time spent on personal devices, social media and busy schedules.

EasyJet has joined forces with writer, activist, presenter and mum Katie Piper and child development expert Tanith Carey to launch ‘Airplane Mode’ – a new initiative which includes a holiday card game to get families talking from the moment they start their holiday and help combat the issues that matter to young people and parents today.

The survey of 2,000 British parents and children aged 11 to 17 commissioned by easyJet found over two-thirds of parents (69%) say they are concerned about the effects of social media and phone screen time on their children – with 71% of parents admitting they probably also spend too much time on their phone and 60% too much time on social media themselves.

The research also revealed nearly a quarter (24%) of children admit to knowing more about their favourite influencers than their parents. However, nearly seven in ten (69%) parents say holidays are the number one opportunity to connect with their children

The card game which is part of the "Airplane Mode" initiative

Holidays emerged as an increasing priority for parents when it comes to family wellbeing. Families average up to 2 holidays a year when children are between the ages of 6 – 18 and nearly half (48%) plan to take more family holidays this year than last, citing spending quality time together (52%), wellbeing (42%) and reconnecting with family and friends (40%) as the top drivers for doing so.

As part of the Airplane Mode initiative, the airline has launched a family card game packed full of conversation-sparking questions spanning categories such as people, places, work and school, as well as charade-style challenges and prompts to share advice and meaningful experiences with each other.

The card game will be available for free for families jetting off over the summer holidays, with thousands being handed out at airports across the UK from 9 July (while stocks last).

The research also revealed 85% of families admit that being less connected means they worry they’re not having enough conversations around the important issues facing young people today together.

Katie Piper onboard an EasyJet plane

More than two in five (45%) children say they want to be more present with their families, and 68% say that spending more time with their family helps their mood and wellbeing.

As part of the campaign, Katie Piper, popular wellness advocates and content creators Jaycie Fry and Will Ainslie and easyJet pilots and cabin crew have released a series of voice notes reflecting on their own experiences of tackling the challenge of disconnection.

They also provide advice on some of the issues that affect young people today, like self-worth, positive body image and positive masculinity – topics that parents say they are anxious to support them in.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s CEO, said: “At easyJet, we’re passionate about creating family-friendly initiatives that make flying with us both fun and easier for parents.

“Our research shows the summer holidays are one of the few times in the year when families are together without the usual distractions, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy some well-earned quality time and put down tablets or phones.

“With our Airplane Mode game, we hope the thousands of families flying with us can take a moment to relax, reconnect and make meaningful memories from the moment they board.”

Katie Piper says: “easyJet's Airplane Mode initiative is a great reminder for families to use the summer holidays as a chance to reconnect and get to know each other even better. It’s so important to make time to embrace real connections, for self-reflection and to experience the joy of being present with our families – but that’s not easy!

“Alongside the card game, which is a playful way to kick start those conversations, I hope hearing the reflections of how others have connected about the more difficult topics in our lives encourages everyone to dig deep and open those conversations as a family too.”

Child development expert and parenting author Tanith Carey, who has helped easyJet develop their Airplane Mode initiative, says: “Giving a child a phone by the time they reach secondary school is now considered a rite of passage for most parents in the UK. As adults, having our phones with us has now also become pretty much essential when we travel.

“However, as this new research shows, it’s all too easy to slip into letting phones interrupt the vital connection we have with our kids. easyJet’s Airplane Mode initiative is a brilliant way for families to not only reverse this slide, but also to learn more about each other and strengthen their bond.

Playing card games like this one as a family on holiday sends the message that spending quality time with your children is going to be a priority for you from the outset of your holiday – and helps create a sense of togetherness from the start.”

Tanith Carey also shared her advice about how to connect together further as a family this summer holiday:

Asking questions builds powerful connections: Simply by asking questions to your family that you may not have thought to ask before will help build powerful connections that brings you closer. You’re inviting everyone to express themselves freely and, by listening to what they say without judgment, they feel important and valued in your eyes.

Games can help teach valuable life skills: Asking questions of children can help them put their thoughts and feelings into words but also imagine the world from someone else’s perspective – which is a valuable life skill. Let kids answer at their own pace, without hurrying. If they can’t think of a response in the moment, say you’d love to hear their answer once they’ve had some time to think about it. This will help them deepen their curiosity about themselves and develop their self-awareness.

The importance of sharing: As parents, you can set a strong example about how to share for your children. Using games like this on holiday and telling them about your own thoughts and experiences not only helps your children learn from your example, but also helps your children perhaps see you in a new light and is a fun reminder that you’re human too!

Kicking off the holiday with a family activity: Proactively starting your trip together with a joint activity, such as playing a game together, sends the message that spending quality time together will be a priority from the outset – and helps create a sense of togetherness from the start.

Holidays are when family precious memories are made: Often the best and most long-lasting family memories are made on holiday. Use that knowledge to remind you to make every moment count. Try maximising your real-life experiences by putting away your phone on your break unless you need it for your travel plans or taking photos and videos.

Influencers Jaycie Fry and Will Ainslie have shared their thoughts on the importance on connecting with family and friends.

Jaycie reflects on the importance of talking as a family about things that can sometimes seem difficult and calls on young people to remember there’s a version of you that overcomes any hardship.

Will shares his thoughts on family connection and being present with your family. He also reflects on positive masculinity, believing that there is so much strength in being open and so much power in being real.

Over 6,000 packs of the easyJet Airplane Mode game will be handed out to customers at UK airports including London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast this summer (while stocks last).

Listen to the reflections series of voice-notes from Katie Piper, Jaycie Fry, Will Ainslie and easyJet pilots and cabin crew via SoundCloud.