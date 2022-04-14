Artist's work up for auction to raise vital funds for community

The collection, which includes several pieces by popular Tyneside artist John Coatsworth, was previously on display at the Society’s previous headquarters in Newcastle.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation, which provides grants to charities and community groups located in or around the communities served by the Society's branch network.

South Tyneside landmarks The Groyne and Souter Lighthouse are among those to get the John Coatsworth treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy Macklam from Miller Auctioneers alongside John Coatsworth art collection

Guy Macklam, auctioneer at Thomas N. Miller Auctioneers, said: “The collection includes many instantly recognisable prints and original sketches by John Coatsworth, and is a great example of some of his most loved work. They will make a fantastic addition to any collection, and will no doubt prove popular with bidders when they come up for auction later this month.”

Donna Stubbs, community manager at Newcastle Building Society, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people to own a piece of North East history and support our local communities. We have ambitious plans for our Community Fund in the year ahead, and money raised through the auction will contribute to making a positive difference to the lives of people in the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.”