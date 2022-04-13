A trip to the fair is a time-honoured Easter tradition in South Shields, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park is celebrating its first Easter without restrictions in three years with a whole host of exciting entertainment.

This bank holiday sees the return of thrill ride Spring Break and spinning rollercoaster, Crash Test, along with brand new Sea Storm – a family friendly roundabout with 16 small boats which go over dips and valleys like a sea would in rough seas.

New ride, Sea Storm.

Visitors can also hop along to the Formula Toys ride, another new addition, which features all kinds of much loved vehicles – from the Scooby Doo bus to the Jurassic World jeep to Mariokart.

On Easter Saturday, April 16 Peter Rabbit will also make an appearance between 12.30pm and 1.30pm and anyone who takes a picture with the character and posts them on social media, tagging in Ocean Beach, will be in the running for one of three prizes, including funcards to spend at the park, toys and Easter eggs.

Other new attractions include a virtual reality experience at the Quasar Amusements, a number of new redemption skills games and a variety of Easter goodies that winners can spend their redemption tickets on.

Michael Sheeran, Operator at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, said: “Over the last couple of Easters we’ve either not been open at all because of Covid restrictions or had to operate under strict rules. This is the first time since 2019 that we can open fully and not had any restrictions to get in the way of the fun.

“It’s a fantastic way for families to really enjoy this time of year, especially since the predictions are the weather is going to be good, so what better place to be but right by the sea?

“We are really looking forward to showing everyone the brand new attractions along with the old favourites and giving all of our visitors a weekend when they can make up for lost time.”