Arts group reaches out to housebound in South Tyneside

One of the pewter artwork packs.

The Cultural Spring – which promotes the arts in South Tyhneside and Sunderland – says the scheme is aimed at reducing isolation.

The packs have been created by community group Williby Rocs and artists Kath Price and Kate Hunter Parker, and will be delivered to the homes of participants.

Cultural Spring project director Emma Horsman, said: “Our packs are available to people in South Tyneside and Sunderland who aren’t able to take part in in-person workshops and may feel isolated and alone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Horsman, project director of the Cultural Spring.

"Those taking part will receive the craft packs straight to their door with all the materials and instructions needed to create an amazing piece of art.”

The first delivery will be a ‘Springtime Sampler’ pack, created by Kath Price – offering people the chance to create wall hangings using recycled threads and fabric, buttons and lace.

There also eco and wellbeing arts pack from Williby Rocs which allow participants to create pieces that can be displayed in their home or garden.

The packs are suitable for any skill level, and participants will be supported by monthly phone calls from the artists or Cultural Spring community champions, who will check in and offer any support and guidance needed.

All activity packs are suitable for people over the age of 16 – or 12 for those working with an adult.

Emma added: “We’re delighted to be working with such talented artists on our packs and hope they help alleviate feelings of isolation caused by the pandemic.

"The benefits of arts activity on health and wellbeing are well documented and can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

She added: “The activity packs are being run on a ‘pay what you feel’ basis, which means that, if you feel you can contribute any donations, they will be gratefully received and will go back into providing future arts experiences for more people in the local area.”