Chance to win Bob Olley painting as part of fundraiser for South Shields Museum & Art Gallery

The former miner, from South Shields, has donated one of his original oil paintings to the Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums Development Trust to raise funds for South Shields Museum & Art Gallery.

The painting, entitled ‘Fag Break’, has never been on display before and was inspired by the shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside, where thousands were once employed.

Tickets for the prize draw cost £2.50 each and can be bought online at https://shoptwmuseums.co.uk/products/raffleticketbobolley or in person at the museum shop.

Robert Olley holding his original oil painting entitled ‘Fag Break’

The full terms and conditions of the prize draw can be seen on the museum website.

The winner of the painting will be drawn by Robert Olley, accompanied by museum staff at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery on Wednesday, 19 October.

Robert said: “I am pleased to be able to support South Shields Museum by donating this oil painting ‘Fag Break’.

"The venue has given me much pleasure over many years. Good luck with the draw, I will meet the lucky winner on presentation day.”

Fag Break by Robert Olley

Geoff Woodward, manager of South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for one lucky person to win an original artwork inspired by an industry so important in the heritage of the South Tyneside area.

“We are extremely grateful to Bob for his generous donation to support South Shields Museum & Art Gallery.”

Ten other paintings by Robert Olley currently feature on loan in the museum’s exhibition ‘Pushing the Boat Out: Shipbuilding and Ship Repair in South Tyneside’ until Saturday 12 November, alongside a wealth of other objects.

The ongoing exhibition entitled ‘Pushing the Boat Out’ tells the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside, from early wooden vessels through to the heyday of mighty ships of iron and steel.

A flotilla of exquisitely detailed ship models, including loans from the National Maritime Museum, are on show alongside shipyard workers’ tools of the trade and many nostalgic photographs.

Artworks by Peter Burns, a former shipyard plater, are paired with a brand-new series by Robert Olley, inspired by shipyard trades, on show for the first time.